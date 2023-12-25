G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.