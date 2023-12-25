Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

