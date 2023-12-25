Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $190.27 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $166.66 and a 52-week high of $192.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

