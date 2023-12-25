Evercore ISI Cuts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $436.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $594.00 to $436.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $522.50.

argenx stock opened at $372.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.86. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in argenx by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in argenx by 12.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 101,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in argenx by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

