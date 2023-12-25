Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Decreased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $100.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,106. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.77. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

