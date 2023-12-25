Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Reduced by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.48. 1,448,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

