Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

Institutional Trading of Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $61,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,236,000 after acquiring an additional 616,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 96.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 16.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,356,000 after buying an additional 969,302 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Doximity by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,656,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after buying an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Doximity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,456,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,106,000 after buying an additional 53,201 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Stock Performance

Doximity stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. Doximity has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

