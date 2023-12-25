dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNTL shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 target price on dentalcorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

DNTL stock opened at C$7.03 on Monday. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of C$5.27 and a 12-month high of C$10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.21.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

