DeltaFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,119.33 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $18,119.33 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

DeltaFi Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

