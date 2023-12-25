Contrasting SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) and Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) and Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 50.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SkyWater Technology and Dynex Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dynex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Dynex Power.

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Dynex Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $212.94 million 2.08 -$39.59 million ($0.52) -18.15 Dynex Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dynex Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Dynex Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -8.61% -32.71% -6.62% Dynex Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats Dynex Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Dynex Power

Dynex Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial power equipment. Its equipment includes high power bipolar semiconductors, high power insulated gate bipolar transistor modules, high power electronic assemblies and radiation hard silicon-on-sapphire integrated circuits. Its power products are used in power electronic applications which include electric power transmission and distribution, renewable and distributed energy, marine, and rail traction motor drives, aerospace, electric vehicles, industrial automation and controls and power supplies. Its integrated circuit products are used in applications in the aerospace industry. The company was founded on June 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Lincoln, the United Kingdom.

