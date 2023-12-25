Contrasting Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) & Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) and Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Barratt Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Skyline Champion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barratt Developments and Skyline Champion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A Skyline Champion 11.86% 18.98% 15.03%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A $0.30 23.11 Skyline Champion $2.61 billion 1.65 $401.80 million $4.12 18.10

This table compares Barratt Developments and Skyline Champion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Skyline Champion has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Developments. Skyline Champion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barratt Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Barratt Developments and Skyline Champion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barratt Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyline Champion 0 4 1 0 2.20

Skyline Champion has a consensus price target of $67.80, indicating a potential downside of 9.10%. Given Skyline Champion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyline Champion is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Summary

Skyline Champion beats Barratt Developments on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada. The company also provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes; operates a factory-direct manufactured home retail business under the Titan Factory Direct and Champion Homes Center brand names with 31 sales centers in the United States; and engages in the transportation of manufactured homes and recreational vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

