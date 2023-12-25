Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) and Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Critical Survey

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS – Get Free Report) and Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cloopen Group and Docebo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloopen Group N/A N/A N/A Docebo 0.71% 7.32% 4.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Docebo shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Cloopen Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloopen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Docebo 0 2 8 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cloopen Group and Docebo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Docebo has a consensus price target of $54.22, indicating a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Docebo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Docebo is more favorable than Cloopen Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cloopen Group and Docebo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloopen Group $117.65 million N/A -$75.43 million N/A N/A Docebo $142.91 million 11.36 $7.02 million $0.04 1,279.32

Docebo has higher revenue and earnings than Cloopen Group.

Summary

Docebo beats Cloopen Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloopen Group

(Get Free Report)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud communication services in the People's Republic of China. It offers River Soldier CRM, an intelligent marketing system and digital operation management platform; AI vision technology; Ladder AI Kernal, a natural language processing technology; Smart IVR, an intelligent navigation robot; Rongxi assistive robot technology; and Rongxi sparring robot that helps enterprises solve problems. The company also provides sky counter that offers remote audio and video services for enterprise customers; instant messaging and enterprise work center services; SMS verification, international SMS, and SMS sending platform services; and international voice, voice notification, two-way calling, and voice verification code services. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including enterprise general, insurance, government, car, manufacture, and port. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc. operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist. It also provides Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learning Analytics, which connects the learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. In addition, it offers Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; and Docebo Embed that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software. Further, it provides Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise that breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; and Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning. Docebo Inc. founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

