Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

CNC opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $83.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.1% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Centene by 10.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Centene by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

