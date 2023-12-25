Celestia (TIA) Price Hits $13.72 on Major Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Celestia has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $305.68 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Celestia token can now be bought for approximately $13.72 or 0.00031598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,012,054,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,098,322 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,011,835,616.438314 with 152,879,144.188314 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 14.22616167 USD and is up 7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $451,097,072.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

