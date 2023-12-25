Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,330 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

SPTL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,276. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

