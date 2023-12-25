Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $20,759,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 93.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 67,323 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,609.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 103,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 99,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 125.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 40,130 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $2,341,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS NJUL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.89. 4,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

