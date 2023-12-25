Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,164 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 400,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,076. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $75.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.73.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

