Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.55. 325,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

