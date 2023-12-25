CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $464.32 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $4.55 or 0.00010481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $464.32 million and $1.09 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023411 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,439.81 or 1.00011483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011876 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00147754 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003625 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.51234104 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $712,000.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

