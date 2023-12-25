Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$138.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CJT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of CJT opened at C$114.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$135.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$95.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.55). Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of C$214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 3.0917927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

