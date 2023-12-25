Brokerages Set Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Target Price at $5.09

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.21.

A number of research firms have commented on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of TBLA opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $360.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taboola.com

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $83,980.17. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,993.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 86,387 shares of company stock worth $345,396 in the last three months. 23.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

