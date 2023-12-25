Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Target Price at $85.00

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of NVS opened at $98.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.15. Novartis has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

