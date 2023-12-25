BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.83. 1,554,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,531. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.