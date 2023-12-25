Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average is $103.46.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

