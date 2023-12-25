BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $140,402.95 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $140,402.95 and approximately $69,584.47 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00023341 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,670.07 or 0.99973453 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011807 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010416 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00145396 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,040,787,727 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000756 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $92,286.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

