B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 443,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,966,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 5,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $425.47. The stock had a trading volume of 156,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,738. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $246.66 and a one year high of $433.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

