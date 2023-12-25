B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 2,216 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,648,000 after purchasing an additional 324,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,143,000 after purchasing an additional 445,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.65. 2,063,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

