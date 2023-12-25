B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in NiSource by 0.9% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 103,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 26.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 41.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.25. 3,440,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,264. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

