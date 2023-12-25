B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 526,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $33.32.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

