B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,830,344,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,729 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,137,008,000 after purchasing an additional 511,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

A traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.57. 1,204,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,075. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $159.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average of $118.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,049 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.