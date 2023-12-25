B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTRB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,085.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

HTRB stock remained flat at $34.07 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 361,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,497. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

