Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $185.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.32 and a 200-day moving average of $162.72. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $186.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

