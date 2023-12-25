Atwater Malick LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Atwater Malick LLC lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in NVR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in NVR by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in NVR by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $40.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $6,980.17. 13,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6,135.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,152.91. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,519.05 and a 1-year high of $7,000.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. NVR’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $118.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

