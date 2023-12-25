Atwater Malick LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 140,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 126,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.55. 44,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.50.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

