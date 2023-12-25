Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

