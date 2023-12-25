Analyzing Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) & BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG)

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BKF Capital Group and Abacus Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 2.31% 1.25% 0.98% Abacus Life N/A -24.89% -10.11%

Volatility & Risk

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Abacus Life’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million 4.71 $2.24 million N/A N/A Abacus Life $38.13 million 13.73 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

BKF Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Abacus Life.

Summary

Abacus Life beats BKF Capital Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

