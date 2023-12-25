Analysts Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) PT at $15.34

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price objective on the stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $11,529,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.