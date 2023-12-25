Analysts Set Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Target Price at C$12.69

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVO shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

TSE:CVO opened at C$9.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$502.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.05. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of C$6.02 and a 1-year high of C$12.16.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$41.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.10 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

