Analysts Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target at $90.43

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.43.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after buying an additional 220,698,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $126,917,000. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after buying an additional 1,292,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 97.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,201,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,293,000 after buying an additional 1,087,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $91.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

