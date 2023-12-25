Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Raised by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

View Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $4.64 on Monday, reaching $150.09. 2,601,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,331. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average of $175.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.