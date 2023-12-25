813 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $486.76. 2,702,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $500.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

