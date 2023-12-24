Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WH. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH stock opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.