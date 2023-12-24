Wrapped TRON One Day Volume Hits $1.43 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $9.32 billion and $1.43 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,360,520,054 coins and its circulating supply is 88,360,485,602 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,364,175,910.45047 with 88,364,141,500.08762 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10591874 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,371,556.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

