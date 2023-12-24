Vulcan Forged PYR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.03 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $187.77 million and approximately $19.03 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $6.91 or 0.00016091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00020463 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,951.21 or 1.00048186 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012179 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010620 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.77055689 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $19,388,150.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.