Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 2.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after buying an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $172.58 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.