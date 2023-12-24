Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VO stock opened at $231.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $233.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.95.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

