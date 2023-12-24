UMA (UMA) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00005178 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $168.83 million and $11.42 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 116,378,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,859,987 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

