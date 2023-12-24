Truist Financial Raises Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $55.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RRR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a positive rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $53.59.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 159.42% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,135,000 after purchasing an additional 962,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 46.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,249,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,839 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,921,000 after purchasing an additional 91,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,703,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 6.0% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,959,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,347,000 after purchasing an additional 111,651 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

