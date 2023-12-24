TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Raised to $11.00

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.15.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

NYSE TPVG opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.66 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine J. Park bought 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,221.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 126,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Articles

