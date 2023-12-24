Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus raised their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $284.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.25 and its 200-day moving average is $255.39. The company has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.97%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.